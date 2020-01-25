Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas name Dale Dennis and Nicolle Gaylon Kansans of the Year

The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas held their annual banquet Friday evening at the Maner Conference Center. The Native Sons and Daughters of Kansas was first organized in 1902. The organization was formed to preserve Kansas history, show loyalty to Kansas traditions, honor our pioneer ancestors, encourage patriotism in youth, and honor outstanding citizens of Kansas. The Organization has named Dale Dennis and Nicolle Galyon 2019 Kansans of the Year. Dennis is Deputy Commissioner of the Kansas State Department of Education and Galyon won 2015 ACM’s ‘Song of the Year’, and the 2014 CMA’s single of the year for the Miranda Lambert performed hit song Automatic. Sherriene Jones-Sontag was Mistress of ceremonies. The Shawnee Mission North Strolling Carolers provided live entertainment.