Nebraska Showdown Band performs at Evergy Plaza for Country Kickoff

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka is hosting a music week in the Capital City from June 18th to the 26th. During this week there will be several musical performances at different venues across the city.

The week leading up to Country Stampede, area businesses and restaurants will be celebrating Topeka Music Week. The event series will include musical acts at venues across Topeka including Evergy Plaza, Jayhawk Theatre, Redbud Park in NOTO, as well as local bars.

Evergy Plaza kicked off the country music with the Nebraska Showdown Band from Omaha, Nebraska.

Topeka Music Week will lead up to the Country Stampede, which kicks off Thursday, June 24th.