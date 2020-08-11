New art exhibit at NOTO Arts Center features work by Azyz Sharafy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Morris Art Gallery in the NOTO Arts Center is featuring an art exhibit by Washburn University Art Professor Azyz Sharafy. The exhibit contains art pieces that depict a wide variety of artwork, including 3D, special effects and science fiction.

The art exhibit will be at the NOTO Arts Center through the month of August and pieces are available to purchase through a silent auction the last week of August. Proceeds from the silent auction will be donated to the NOTO Arts Center.

Professor Sharafy said, “I teach electronic art, studio art, graphic design and other types of art. One of my goals is to include art in technology. Most of my work will be donated to the NOTO Arts Center.”

Professor Sharafy teaches courses such as: 2D and 3D animation, special effects, game design, digital painting/drawing, interactive art and recently, courses that explore augmented and virtual reality. In his own artwork, Professor Sharafy explores the multimedia world and applies this understanding to his teaching.

Professor Sharafy completed two Master’s degrees, one in Creative Painting from the Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda, India and the other in Art Education from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada.

For more information on the exhibit or how to purchase items go to the NOTO Arts page.