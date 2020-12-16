New Year’s resolutions, what to look for when joining a gym

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – With the year coming to a fast end, a lot of people are looking at making new resolutions for the upcoming new year. One of the most common resolutions people make is getting back into the gym and losing those holiday pounds.

KSNT News caught up with a local gym owner to find out what people should look for when joining a gym.

“There are a few things we do different here at our gym. First, we maintain a membership cap that allows us to manage the gym better with less crowding. I would be concerned if a gym is over busy with too many people,” said Brandon Decker, owner/operator of Pinnacle Fitness. I think your health is important and working out keeps your immune system up. Everybody that comes into our gym gets a cleaning towel and spray bottle to wipe the equipment down with. Don’t burn yourself out at the gym. Start with two days a week and work up from there.”

Click here for more information on Pinnacle Fitness.

What to look for in a gym:

Location — This is the single most important element in your decision. A gym can have every bell and whistle in the world, but if it’s too far away, there’s a good chance you won’t go. Make sure the gym is either close to your house and/or job.

Hours — Most gyms are open all hours of the day. Double-check to make sure the gym is available for the times and days you want to work out.

Cost — Gyms operate in different ways, but you’ll likely have to sign a contract and pay a certain amount each month. The nicer the gym, the more you’ll pay. Make sure you are getting the most from your money.

Features — Make sure your gym has everything you want, like specific machines or equipment, or personal training. If your family is joining you, make sure you find the right gym for your family’s needs.

Atmosphere — Pay attention to how the gym feels. Is the music too loud? Are there waiting lines for any machines? Is there enough space for people to do their workouts? Do you feel comfortable?

Environment — Is the gym clean? Spacious? If it’s dirty, you may not be too thrilled to work out there. Do they have plenty of cardio machines so you don’t get bored? Are there spray bottles around the gym so people can wipe down the machines? Are the bathrooms clean and well-stocked?