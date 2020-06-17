Nexstar Broadcasting company updating transmission tower in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Nexstar Broadcasting Company is investing several million dollars in the Topeka and Shawnee County community with a new tower upgrade for it’s KTKA and KTMJ broadcasting channels.

“We have a 1,400 foot tower on West Union Road that will be replaced by a 1,433 foot galvanized structure,” said Troy Caldwell, Chief Engineer with KSNT, KTMJ and KTKA. “We have been working on this project since early 2018. At that time we determined we needed a new tower.”

Nexstar Media Group is the largest local television and media company in the United States with 196 full power stations in 114 markets addressing nearly 63% of US television households.