The Shawnee County Fair started on Thursday with members of local 4H Clubs moving their livestock, rabbits, poultry and arts & crafts into the Stormont Vail Event Center. The Fair will continue through Sunday with livestock Judging, a dog show and a free concert on Friday and a pickle eating contest, pedal tractor pull, a live animal presentation and hot air balloon glow on Saturday and a talent show, rabbit agility show and the crowning of the new 4H King and Queen.