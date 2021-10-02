No. 1 Lady Ichabods sweep the Central Oklahoma Bronchos

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The top-ranked Washburn University volleyball team hosted the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos on Saturday in Lee Arena.

The 14-1 Lady Ichabod Volleyball team remains No. 1 in the AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) national poll.

This was a homecoming game for No. 15 Amanda Desch, who plays for the University of Central Oklahoma Broncos. Desch was an outstanding volleyball player for Hayden high school. At Hayden she was a two-time Class 4A Division II All-State selection and was named Player of the Year as both a junior and senior and led the Wildcats to three consecutive state championships, earning state all-tournament honors all three years.

Final score of the Saturday afternoon match, Washburn 3, Central Oklahoma 0

Up next for the Lady Ichabods is Missouri Southern State University on Friday, October 8th in Lee Arena at 6:00 p.m.