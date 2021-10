TOPEKA (KSNT) - Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary wants your help getting one of its dogs back. If just helping out isn't incentive enough, they're offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps find her.

The dog in question is named Plum. She's survived through an abusive home once already and was adopted earlier this year. Her new owner signed a contract stating they wouldn't give the dog to anyone else. Instead, they agreed to return Plum to the Always and Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary.