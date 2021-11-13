No. 2 Washburn Volleyball plays last home match of 2021 season in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The No. 3 ranked Washburn Volleyball team played their last home game of the 2021 season against the No. 5 ranked Northwest Missouri State Bearcats on Saturday in Lee Arena.

Final score of Saturday’s match, Washburn 0, Northwest Missouri State, 3

Washburn seniors recognized after Saturday’s match include,

Genna Berg, Blue Springs, Mo.

Payton Nutter, Waterville, Minn.

Taylor Antonowich, Newton, Kan.

Allison Maxwell, Jefferson City, Mo.

Sydney Fitzgibbons, Papillion, Neb.

Allison Sadler, Parkville, Mo.

Kelsey Gordon, Emporia, Kan.

Madison Johnson, Omaha, Neb.

Alaina Dunlavy, Hesston, Kan.

Faith Rottinghaus, Berryton, Kan.

Next up for Washburn Volleyball is the MIAA Tournament on Nov. 16th thru Nov. 20th. Washburn University will host the first round of the MIAA tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 16th, at 6:00 p.m.