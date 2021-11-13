No. 24 Washburn football recognizes seniors before Saturday’s game in Yager Stadium

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The 24th ranked Washburn football team played its last home game of the 2021 season against Missouri Southern Lions on Saturday in Yager Stadium.

The final score of Saturday’s game, Washburn 38, Missouri Southern 28.

Before the game, the football team recognized the seniors playing their last home game. Those included:

K.J. Turner, S, Mesquite, Texas

Garret Barnett-Kruger, LB, Columbia, Mo.

Mitch Schurig, QB, Topeka, Kan.

James Letcher, Jr., WR, Kansas City

Chase Williams, S, Kansas City, Mo.

Lane Spiker, P, Highland, Kan.

Marquise Manning, DB, Bayonne, N.J.

Jacob Anderson, LB, Topeka, Kan.

Matthew Harris, FB, Kansas City, Mo.

Malick Fall, DE, Bayonne, N.J.

Brooks Peavler, LB, Topeka, Kan.

Zach Willis, RB, 5-8 Belton, Mo.

Jeremy Luck, OL, 6-5 Wichita, Kan.

Colton Dunkle, OL, Gilbert, Ariz.

Jace Williams, WR, Hutchinson, Kan.

Hayden Blubaugh, DB, Aurora, Colo.

Greg Martin, DT, Marysville, Kan.

Jamison Phelps, DB, Olathe, Kan.