NOTO Art Center’s “A Fine Art 4.0” opens this Friday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts Center’s latest art exhibit, named “A Fine Art 4.0,” opens this Friday.

The art exhibit is a collection of fine art from area photographers who have been invited to participate in the fourth annual photography exhibit. The exhibit is held in the Morris Gallery inside the NOTO Arts Center.

“This is our fourth year. It is called A Fine Art 4.0 and I have a wonderful selection of artists who have brought in a selection of marvelous things in all kinds of different photographic processes,” said Barbara Waterman-Peters, Curator and Director of A Fine Art 4.0.

The art center is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.