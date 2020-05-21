NOTO Arts Center opens to the public after two month closure

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts Center in North Topeka opened its doors Thursday morning after being closed for two months due to coronavirus.

NOTO Arts Center Program and Communication Director Staci Ogle said the center is now open Thursday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We do have first Friday coming up,” Ogle said. “Since we are not officially welcoming first Friday, NOTO will be open and some businesses will be available for shopping.”

The NOTO Arts Center also has a new interactive mural at its North Kansas Avenue location so the community can get involved at the center

“Our new mural is “NOTO Together Project”, we want the community to come down to the arts center and write a note on a ribbon and hang the ribbons on the fence by the mural,” Ogle said.