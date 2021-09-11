NOTO LIVE! brings a variety of acts, entertainment to the NOTO Arts District

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The NOTO Arts and Entertainment District held a day-long celebration called “NOTO Live” on Saturday. The celebration was packed full of performance art, live music and talent throughout the day.

The family-friendly extravaganza had performers throughout the district with special acts at Redbud Park and Compass Point. The event also included the newest park called Otto’s Adventure Area, which provides entertainment for the younger crowd.

The following is a list of scheduled performances and acts.