NWS holds Storm Readiness Class at Washburn University

Chad Omitt with the National Weather Service held a Storm Readiness class Monday afternoon at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University’s campus. KSNT News Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller, Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols and City of Topeka Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Green talked about the importance of being prepared for severe weather, including tornadoes, during the Spring season.

The National Weather Service in Topeka will be hosting additional Severe Storm Safety and Information classes. Those are listed below.

Monday, March 2
3:00pm Shawnee County Spotter Talk
7:00pm Shawnee County Spotter Talk

Tuesday, March 3
7:00pm Geary County Spotter Talk

Wednesday, March 4
7:00pm Franklin County Spotter Show

Thursday, March 5
7:00pm Pottawatomie County Spotter Talk

Monday, March 9
7:00pm Anderson County Spotter Talk

Tuesday, March 10
7:00pm Coffey County Spotter Show

Wednesday, March 11
7:00pm Ottawa County Spotter Talk

Thursday, March 12
7:00pm Osage County Spotter Show

Tuesday, March 17
6:30pm Republic County Spotter Talk

Wednesday, March 18
7:00pm Jackson County Spotter Talk

Thursday, March 19
7:00pm Cloud County Spotter Show

Monday, March 23
7:00pm Lyon County Spotter Show

Tuesday, March 24
7:00pm Washington County Spotter Show

Wednesday, March 25
7:00pm Marshall County Spotter Talk

Thursday, March 26
7:00pm Eudora Spotter Talk

Monday, March 30
7:00pm Nemaha County Spotter Show

Tuesday, March 31
7:00pm Riley County Spotter Talk

Wednesday, April 1
7:00pm Wabaunsee County Spotter Show

Thursday, April 2
7:00pm Dickinson County Spotter Talk

