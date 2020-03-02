NWS holds Storm Readiness Class at Washburn University

Chad Omitt with the National Weather Service held a Storm Readiness class Monday afternoon at the Bradbury Thompson Alumni Center on Washburn University’s campus. KSNT News Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller, Shawnee County Emergency Management Director Dusty Nichols and City of Topeka Emergency Management Coordinator Jim Green talked about the importance of being prepared for severe weather, including tornadoes, during the Spring season.

The National Weather Service in Topeka will be hosting additional Severe Storm Safety and Information classes. Those are listed below.

Monday, March 2 3:00pm Shawnee County Spotter Talk 7:00pm Shawnee County Spotter Talk Tuesday, March 3 7:00pm Geary County Spotter Talk Wednesday, March 4 7:00pm Franklin County Spotter Show Thursday, March 5 7:00pm Pottawatomie County Spotter Talk Monday, March 9 7:00pm Anderson County Spotter Talk Tuesday, March 10 7:00pm Coffey County Spotter Show Wednesday, March 11 7:00pm Ottawa County Spotter Talk Thursday, March 12 7:00pm Osage County Spotter Show Tuesday, March 17 6:30pm Republic County Spotter Talk Wednesday, March 18 7:00pm Jackson County Spotter Talk Thursday, March 19 7:00pm Cloud County Spotter Show Monday, March 23 7:00pm Lyon County Spotter Show Tuesday, March 24 7:00pm Washington County Spotter Show Wednesday, March 25 7:00pm Marshall County Spotter Talk Thursday, March 26 7:00pm Eudora Spotter Talk Monday, March 30 7:00pm Nemaha County Spotter Show Tuesday, March 31 7:00pm Riley County Spotter Talk Wednesday, April 1 7:00pm Wabaunsee County Spotter Show Thursday, April 2 7:00pm Dickinson County Spotter Talk