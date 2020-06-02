Ol’ Phogey’s still riding after 9 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nine years ago, three senior members of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club decided to have an old retired cyclists ride on weekdays. The first ride commenced with four people traveling to Dover and back on June 21, 2011, the first “Ol’ Phogey” ride.

Bill Lucero, one of the founding members of the Ol’ Phogies said, “We are commemorating 9 consecutive years of riding. These are mostly retired people”.

Eric Nordgren, a founding member of the Ol’ Phogies, said “The group has been evolving but the nucleus has stayed the same”.

The seniors decided to try to ride a minimum of 10 miles together each week and see just how long they could continue before weather conditions eventually rendered that timeline broken. Despite riding in snowy, freezing, windy, hot & humid conditions the Phogies have maintained the weekly ride for the past nine years without missing a single week. By June 2, 2020, the Ol’ Phogey ride will have completed a continuous streak of 466 outings, including club holiday rides on Labor Day, the Fourth of July and New Year’s Day.

The 9th anniversary ride took place on Tuesday, June 2nd starting from the Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. There are currently over 175 persons in the group and an average weekly ride is between 10 and 20 riders.