Old Fashioned Christmas parade is back in Lawrence this year

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The old fashioned Christmas parade is back in Lawrence for 2021. The parade began in 1993 as an idea to gather friends and spotlight the historic Eldridge Hotel in downtown Lawrence.

The parade has since grown to a nationally recognized all horse power event to celebrate the beginning of the holiday season. The parade started with 21 horse-drawn entries and is now has over 130 horse-powered emtries.

The parade is managed by a group of dedicated volunteers who spend hours each year organizing, preparing accommodations, and ensuring the safety of both entrants and spectators.

The goal of the parade is to take the spectators back to a previous time when horses made so many things possible.