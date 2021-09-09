‘On Golden Pond’ now playing at Topeka Civic Theatre

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Civic Theatre’s “On Golden Pond” opens Friday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage in the Sheffel Theater.

“On Golden Pond” is a love story between Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. Norman is a retired professor, nearing 80, with heart palpitations and failing memory. Ethel, ten years younger, delights in all the small things that have enriched and continue to enrich their long life together. They are visited by their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her fiancé, who then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple has longed for.

“On Golden Pond” was released in1981 and was adapted from the 1979 play of the same name. The movie starred Katherine Hepburn, Henry Fonda and Jane Fonda.

It received 10 nominations at the 54th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Winning three awards for Best Actor (for Fonda), Best Actress (for Hepburn) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

CAST: