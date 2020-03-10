OnStageLive presents the classical group Sons of Serendip

TOPEKA, KANS. (KSNT) – Sons of Serendip performed their ever popular classic music Monday evening at White Concert Hall. Sons of Serendip is a group of four classical musicians consisting of Kendall Ramseur (cellist), Cordaro Rodriguez (pianist), Mason Morton (harpist), and Micah Christian (lead vocalist). The quartet met in graduate school at Boston University while completing their degrees. A year after finishing their graduate education in 2014, the group formed specifically for the reality competition, of Season nine of America’s Got Talent, where they finished in fourth place. On Stage Live is the oldest non-profit performing arts organization in the Topeka area, providing outstanding live, affordable, cultural entertainment and educational experiences to a diverse audience. The next performance sponsored by OnStageLive is, Tajci – Waking up in America on Saturday, May 9th, 7:30 pm.





























































