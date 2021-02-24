Operation Food Secure food distribution held at Trinity Presbyterian Church

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Trinity Presbyterian Church in West Topeka held their weekly Operation Food Secure Food Distribution in their north parking lot.

The church conducts their Operation Food Secure Food Distribution every other Wednesday, starting at 1:00 p.m. and goes until they run out of food.

Today’s food boxes contained, fruits and vegetables, cheese, a variety of meats, bread and a gallon of milk.

Operation Food Secure Food Distribution is part of the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Food Secure Program.

The next Operation Food Secure Food Distribution at Trinity Presbyterian Church will be on Wednesday, March 31st at 1:00 p.m.