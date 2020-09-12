Organizers preparing for annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally, with coronavirus restrictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 45th annual Huff ‘n Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally is scheduled for this weekend at Mount Hope Cemetery. But due to coronavirus, spectators will not be allowed on the field.

Weather permitting, the balloons will launch from the Mount Hope Balloon field, at the following times:

Friday, September 11th at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 12th at 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 13th at 7 a.m.

Saturday evening, organizers said there is a possibility of holding a “nighttime balloon glow.” Despite the pandemic, organizers said it was important to still hold the event.

“This year we are closed to the public,” said Lori Hutchinson, president of the Great Plains Balloon Club and organizer of this year’s Huff ‘n Puff. “We don’t have any vendors but our pilots want to make this 45th year continue.”

Huff ‘n Puff is organized by the Great Plains Balloon Club and the Mount Hope Cemetery, Funeral Chapel and Reception Center.