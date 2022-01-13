“Out of Order” opens Friday night at Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – “Out of Order” opens Friday, Jan. 14th, 7:30 p.m. at the Topeka Civic Theatre and Academy.

When Richard Willey, a government junior minister, plans to spend the evening with his mistress, Jane Worthington, one of the opposition’s typists, things go disastrously wrong, starting with the discovery of a dead man in their hotel suite window. Now the race is on to stay ahead of the press, the government officials and a dangerously jealous wife.

Other dates for Out of Order are:

  • January   15 – 7:30 p.m.
  • January   21 – 7:30 p.m.
  • January   22 – 7:30 p.m.
  • January   23 – 2:00 p.m.
  • January   28 – 7:30 p.m.
  •  January   29 – 7:30 p.m.  
  • January   30 – 2:00 p.m.
  • February   3 – 7:00 p.m.
  • February   4– 7:30 p.m.
  • February   5 – 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories