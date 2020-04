TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Troy Weaver with Savanna Transport in Topeka shares his experiences as an over the road truck driver since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“COVID-19 has changed things a lot, the restaurants are closed down, but everything is well sanitized and the truckstops have bent over backwards to help the drivers,” said Weaver. “If you want to help out a truck driver, please stay out of their blind spots and give them plenty of room.”

Photos courtesy of Troy Weaver.