Paradize Band brings a combination of music to Live at Lunch concert series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wednesday’s Live at Lunch concert featured the Topeka based Paradize Band. The concerts run weekly from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Evergy Park in downtown Topeka.

Paradize Band brings a combination of Classic, Country and Tex Mex music to the Live at Lunch concert series

The 7-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez.

Next Wednesday’s Live at Lunch artists will be Delta Haze. The band plays a variety of music including Classic Rock, Blues, Motown, Pop, Funk and Country.