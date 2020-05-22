Paradize Band combines classic rock with Tex-Mex music for the second Live at the Vail event

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center held its second installment of Sound Check: Live at the Vail Thursday evening in Landon Arena.

The concert was broadcast live on Majic 107.7 and hosted by Ethan Jackson of Majic.

Thursday evening’s entertainment was provided by the Topeka classic rock/Tex Mex group, Paradize Band. The 7-member band consists of Ray Ortega, Arthur Ortega, Ray Ayala, Tony Vargas, Greg Munoz, Steve Ortega and David Gomez.

The following weeks will include other popular local bands such as Whitney and Josh on May 28, and Brothers Blues Band on June 4.