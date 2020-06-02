Pastor Delmar White speaks out about healing our community

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – New Mount Zion Baptist Church pastor, Delmar White, speaks up about the George Floyd injustices, the rallies and marches in Topeka and how the community needs to come together for healing.

Pastor White, “On a personal note, as a African American male, the initial struggle for me was, here we go again”.

“I really struggled all week with what I would say to our congregation”.

“We are seeing a new emergence of a new leadership that are saying we are not here to destroy property”.

“This is a great opportunity to show the world, we can get this right”.