Peggy Beasterfield of Peggy’s Tax and Accounting talks taxes, stimulus check

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – April 15 is typically Tax Day, however due to the coronavirus pandemic the deadline to file your taxes was extended.

Peggy Beasterfield, owner/operator of Peggy’s Tax and Accounting in Topeka, answered questions about the new tax deadline and how to get your stimulus checks.

According to Beasterfield, “everything has been pushed back 90 days. July 15th is the new deadline (to file your taxes).”

Regarding checking the status of your stimulus check, she also said, “You can go to www.irs.gov to see where your stimulus check is and to enter your banking information for direct deposit of your stimulus check.”

