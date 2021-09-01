Performance Tire and Auto cuts ribbon on new location

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Performance Tire and Auto officially cut the ribbon on their new location at 17th and Topeka Blvd.

“Performance Tire and Auto has had a stake hold in Topeka for quite some time. We’ve outgrown our last location at 2000 South Topeka Blvd. and this was a great partnership. We took what Kansas Tire built and added our spin to it and will continue on the legacy of Performance Tire and Auto.” Justin Glasgow, Owner of Performance Tire and Auto.

Their new location was the home of the former Kansas Tire and Auto.

The ribbon cutting and open house also celebrates their 75th anniversary of the business.

Performance Tire and Auto has a second location at 1735 North Kansas Avenue.