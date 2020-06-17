March For A Better Tomorrow calls for police reform

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A march and rally took place Tuesday evening at the Brown v. Board Historical Site.

The rally was a protest in support of police reforms and the Black Lives Matter movement.

The march, organized by Topeka High School junior Mina Gutierrez, began at the capitol building and marched south one mile to the historical site. Approximately 100 people were in attendance.

Several speakers addressed the rally-goers in the field just east of the Brown v. Board site after which the protesters marched back to the statehouse.