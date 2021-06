TOPEKA (KSNT) – The June First Friday Art Walk saw a record number of people in the NOTO Arts District enjoying the evening.

This months art walk includes a new art exhibit in the NOTO Arts Center by local artist Doug Frye and a classic rock set by the band Departure.

Members of Kansas Authors Club sold their books in Studio 831, a local art shop. The authors also signed their work, and Fred Appelhanz played live music.

Food, shopping, and games were also available.