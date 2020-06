TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Monday afternoon, TopCity Interns sponsored a virtual leadership forum that included a few of Topeka's business leaders. The forum was held at Advisors Excel and was broadcast to Topcity interns wishing to watch and learn what Topeka business leaders had to offer in the way of entrepreneurship.

Each summer, Topeka welcomes more than 200 interns from major employers all over the community. TopCity Interns is a city-wide internship program that will help about 200 interns learn why Topeka is the place for them to live, work, and play after they graduate.