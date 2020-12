TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka High hosted the Topeka West Chargers for the first Centennial League game of the 2020-2021 season. The Chargers took the win, 75-62, led in in scoring by Trevion Alexander’s 33 points.

On the girls’ side, the T-High Lady Trojans easily downed Topeka West 79-31.

Watch highlights from games around the area in Friday night’s Full Court Press.