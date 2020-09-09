PHOTO GALLERY: Topeka Public Schools begins the school year online

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wednesday, Sept. 9th was the first day of school for Topeka Public Schools.

On a normal first day of school, Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson would do crosswalk duty with students to help build excitement ahead of the first day back in the classroom. This year due to COVID-19, Dr. Anderson made porch drop deliveries at select students’ homes with school supplies and other goodies to kick off the school year.

“The first day of school I always go out with my crossing guard sign. This year is a little different because this day is virtual,” she said. “We are going to families’ houses and passing out baskets with teacher tool kits. We have put together almost 14,000 tool kits for students and parents.”

Dr. Anderson stopped at the Henson family’s home and gave them a teacher tool kit. Receiving the basket was dad Bill, daughter Olivia in Kindergarten and son Lucian in 4th grade.