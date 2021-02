TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Mulvane Art Museum is hosting a mobile museum for Black History Month.

"This is the Black History 101 Museum. It is a collection of over 10,000 artifacts that date from the trans-Atlantic slave trade era to hip-hop culture", said Dr. Khalid el-Hakim. "The museum is about raising awareness about a history in America that hasn't been given equal space in our American history and textbooks."