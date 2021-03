TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fire Department District No. 4 was called to a grass fire earlier this week to an area south of Dover near Southwest 77th Street and Southwest Douglas Road.

Before crews arrived at the scene, flames spread to several buildings, according to local authorities.

The firefighters were sent back to battle the fire after some areas of the fire reignited. Firefighters battled the grass fire every day this week after it rekindled.