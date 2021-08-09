PHOTOS: Arena football coming to Topeka in February 2022

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Stormont Vail Events Center announced on Monday the addition of a new arena football team.

“I am proud to announce today that Topeka will have the return of arena football in 2022. This is very exciting for me, I am excited for Topeka, I am excited for the fans that fun will be coming back to Topeka in 2022,” said J.R. Bond, owner of the new arena football team.

The yet-to-be-named team will play home games at the Stormont Vail Events Center beginning in February 2022. The team will join the Champions Indoor Football league and will compete with teams, from the upper midwest to south to Texas in a 12 game season, with six home games.

Team Owner J.R. Bond announced a unique “name the team’ contest will be coming in late August.

The timeline for the upcoming team is:

September:

Unveiling of team name

Introduce Head Coach

October:

Team uniforms unveiled

Merchandise available to public

League schedule released

November:

Introduction of team mascot

January:

Introduce team starters

February:

Season begins

J. R. Bond, from Parkville, Mo. also owns the Topeka Giants Baseball team currently playing in Rossville this summer.