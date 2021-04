TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - Seaman High freshman twins Tauren and Avery Walz have been phenoms in the water this season. The identical twins have been swimming since they were 8 years old and now swim for the Seaman High swim team.

They also swim for the Ad Astra Aquatics in Lawrence and recently returned from a National Club Swim Association meet in Florida where both girls took first place in their age group.