‘The Last 5 Years’, a romantic musical by Washburn University Theater

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – ‘The Last 5 Years’ is a romantic musical put on by the Washburn University Theater Department.

The play depicts two young adults and their tumultuous relationship from the time they meet to their separation, five years later.

Washburn University students Taylor Molt and Joseph Coddington play the parts of the wife and husband, Cathy Hiatt and Jamie Wellerstein. It presents their relationship out of chronological order. Cathy’s songs begin after they have separated and move backwards in time to the beginning of their courtship, while Jamie’s songs start when they have first met and proceeds through their crumbling marriage.

The play is based on the 2014 musical romantic film written and directed by Richard Lagravenese.

The play will be recorded and the video will be available Thursday, February 25 thru Sunday, February 28.

