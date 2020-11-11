Veterans Day, the day we remember those who have served

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Today is Veterans Day, a day to honor all of those who have served our country in war or peace.

The day intended to thank our veterans for their sacrifices.

In honor of veterans day I took a look back at some past Veterans Day celebrations, including the annual Veterans Day Parade, Washburn University Veterans Day celebration, The Gage Park Memorial, the Combat Air Museum and the Museum of the Kansas National Guard.

U.S. representative Ed Rees from Emporia, Kansas, presented a bill establishing the holiday through Congress and President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed the bill into law on May 26, 1954.

Congress amended the bill on June 1, 1954, replacing “Armistice” with “Veterans,” and it has been known as Veterans Day since.