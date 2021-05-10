Pin-Ups on Tour performs its 1940’s style variety show to benefit local veterans

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Phillip Billard VFW Post #1650 hosted a 1940’s style show Monday featuring the Pin-Ups On Tour Las Vegas show group.

“Pin-Ups on Tour is a World War II-style variety show. We are dedicated to supporting our military heroes,” said Julia Reed Nichols. “We have classic tunes you would see in the 1940s to the 1960s.”

The Las Vegas Pin-Ups Tour recreates the entertainment style of dancing and singing that operated during the 1940s when clubs offered dancing, drinks and entertainment for service members, usually on their way overseas.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping veterans’ financial needs in Topeka. Phillip Billiard VFW Post #1650 is located at 3110 SW Huntoon St.