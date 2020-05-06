Topeka’s Pinnacle Fitness cleaned and ready to open

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Brandon Decker, owner and operator of Pinnacle Fitness, prepped for the May 18 reopening of his gym by having his fitness center professionally cleaned.

“We had a cleaning company come in and clean the facilities,” Decker said.

The gym is also taking other precautions to make sure areas are safe for guests when they return.

“We will limit the number of people that will come into the gym,” Decker said. “We will have individual cleaning stations, there will be no reusing of cleaning rags… each area of the gym will be limited to no more than 20 people.”