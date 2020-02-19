Planet Fitness is host to Greater Topeka Partnership’s Business Unwind

The Greater Topeka Partnership’s February Business Unwind was held at Planet Fitness, 2190 SW Wanamaker Rd. Ste. B. on Tuesday afternoon. Business Unwind is sponsored by the Topeka Chamber and gives business owners/operators an opportunity to meet and socialize with other businesses. Planet Fitness opened in early February and offers a complete line of fitness equipment as well as massage chairs, hydromassage, tanning beds and the use of any Planet Fitness in the world. The next Business Unwind will be held March 17th at Cyrus Hotel, 5pm.