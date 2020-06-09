Polk Quincy Viaduct project closer to becoming a reality

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has been in the planning stages for the Polk Quincy Viaduct for over 10 years.

KDOT plans to move much of I-70, 200 feet to the north to flatten the curve at 3rd Street. The redesign will enhance safety and help to maintain posted interstate speeds.”this project has been around for the last decade.”

The project is currently in the IKE Transportation Program and is in the development pipeline according to Debbie Tanking, assistant Bureau Chief of Roads with KDOT.

“There were a lot of initial studies done in terms of capacity and safety. The plans are still in development stages and we are reassessing the needs of the viaduct,” Tanking said. “We are looking at over $200 million dollars to reconstruct the section from MacVicar Ave to 6th Street.”

Greg Gonzalez, Design Leader in the Bureau of Roads with KDOT said, they’re going back and updating designs and meeting with the public.