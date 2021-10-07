Professional Armed Forces Rodeo in Topeka this weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo is in Topeka this weekend in Landon Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association is a veterans organization comprised of active-duty, retired servicemen and women, reservists, National Guard and honorably discharged veterans from all branches of the service.

The organization’s goal is to provide a venue where men and women who share the bond of military service can come together and compete in the sport of rodeo.

Dates and times for the rodeo are:

Thursday, Oct. 7th, 6:00 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8th, 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9th, 6:00 p.m.