‘Puffs’ opens Thursday night at Washburn Rural High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Washburn Rural High School Theater is holding its spring play, “Puffs” this week.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story.

This is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to be there, too. This play gives you a new look at a familiar adventure from the perspective of Wayne – an orphaned boy wizard whose parents died in a freak chocolate frog accident – and his two best friends as they try to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children.

Puffs or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic is a 2015 play by playwright Matt Cox. The play is a comedic retelling of the Harry Potter book series by J.K. Rowling, but from a different perspective.

Performances will be at 7 p.m. April 15, 16 and 17.

Click here for tickets to attend in person or virtually.