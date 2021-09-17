Race Against Breast Cancer provides screening/diagnostic mammography services

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka ‘Race Against Breast Cancer,’ RABC, was held Friday evening in Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. More than 350 runners and walkers participated in Friday’s race.

Proceeds from The Race Against Breast Cancer provides for a full range of screening/diagnostic mammography services to those who live and work in Northeast Kansas counties (Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Douglas, Jackson, Jefferson, Nemaha, Osage, Pottawatomie, Shawnee, and Wabaunsee) and who are in need of financial assistance.

The RABC mission is “Improving health through education, access, early detection, screening, and breast health awareness.”

If you are interested in obtaining a no-cost mammogram through the RABC, please call the RABC office at (785) 271-1500.