Rally at Stormont Vail Health protests vaccination mandate

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rally was held outside Stormont Vail Health to bring attention to the vaccination mandate the hospital has required for its employees.

“It isn’t about the vaccine, it’s about mandates for America. We need to stand up for our freedoms. We have freedom to choose and they are mandating what medical choices we are allowed to make.” Howard Laney, Stormont Vail Health protester.

“Right now, our choices are to receive the vaccine or be terminated.”

On Thursday, Stormont Vail announced they will now be requiring all employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes medical staff, providers, team members, students, volunteers, and contractors.

Employees were notified about the change earlier Thursday afternoon. Stormont Vail already requires employees to receive their flu shot on an annual basis.

The deadline to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the flu shot are both October 31.