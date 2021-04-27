Randel Ministries, Inc., Family of God Church partner with Harvesters for food distribution

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Randel Ministries, Inc., and Family of God Church partnered with Harvesters for their monthly Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday at 1231 NW Eugene St.

“Today we have a mobile food distribution and we will distribute several thousand pounds of food to families that are in need,” said Pastor Roger Randel.

All food distributions were first come first serve. Randel Ministries, Inc., and Family of God Church mobile food distributions are held every fourth Tuesday, from April to November starting at 9:00 a.m.

The next Mobile Food Distribution will be on May 25th.