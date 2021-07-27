Randel Ministries partners with Harvesters to distribute food each month

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Randel Ministries, Inc., in partnership with Harvesters and Family of God Church conducted its monthly Mobile Food Distribution on Tuesday.

“This is our monthly mobile food distribution that we do through Harvesters,” Pastor Roger Randel of Family of God Church said. “Our regular food pantry is open year-round, Tuesday and Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Family of God Church and our mobile food distribution is the fourth Tuesday at 9:00 am. from April to November.”

The Family of God Church distributed several tons of fresh produce and other food items to families in need. Randel Ministries, Inc., and the Family of God Church is located at 1231 NW Eugene St.