Red Stocking Breakfast returns this year at the Pennant in downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Service League held their annual Red Stocking Breakfast at the Pennant in downtown Topeka on Saturday.

“The Red Stocking Breakfast is one of our annual fundraising traditions. It started many years ago when people would put gifts in the red stockings of the children we were serving.” Gail Cozadd, Kansas Children’s Service League, CEO.

The breakfast is held each year to raise funds for the Kansas Children’s Service League.

The mission of the Kansas Children’s Service League is to protect and promote the well-being of children. They use evidence-based programming that works with children and families in the areas of health, safety, and education to succeed and break cycles of neglect, abuse, and trauma. Their programs help both children and parents develop skills for success in their families, schools, and workplaces.

