Reinisch Rose Garden is blooming with history

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Reinisch Rose Garden, located in Gage Park, was established in 1930 and named after Topeka horticulturist E. F. A. Reinisch.

The Rose Garden began as an idea of Topeka horticulturist, E F. A. Reinisch, in 1926. After Reinisch’s death in 1929, the Topeka Horticulture Society established the garden, which was dedicated in June 1930 at a cost of $30,000, all privately donated. The garden was designed by Chicago landscape architect Emmett Hill and landscape gardener L. R. Quinlan of the Kansas State Agriculture College.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation Horticulturalist Donna Coffland says, “A flush is when the whole garden bursts with color. We usually have a flush around the holidays, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day. “

“Most of our roses bloom again and again. We have Hybrid Teas, Shrub Roses, Floribundas, Grandifloras, Climbing Roses, every rose I think is available, we have that type of rose but our Friendship rose is over 40 years old.”

“We do everything from planting, pruning, water, fertilize, look for disease, bring in beneficial insects like ladybugs and lacewings.”

The Garden is internationally famous for its beauty & charm and in 1932, the Rose Garden won a $1,000 first prize in the “More Beautiful America” contest by Better Homes and Gardens Magazine, beating 132 other cities from 40 states.

The peak growing season is May through October, with more than 350 rose varieties and over 4,500 roses. The garden also includes a lily pool, a historic fountain and is available for weddings and other events.